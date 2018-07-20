'Christmas coming early' for N.S. growers hurt by June frost

Farmers whose crops were wiped out by the late June frost in Nova Scotia may get access to some emergency financial assistance from a government relief program.

In response to the cold snap in early June, the federal and provincial agriculture departments announced they would allow more flexibility to join the margin-based AgriStability program, which supports farmers facing large declines in income brought on by lost production.

The program offers payments to growers if losses top 70 per cent of average margin.

"It really is Christmas coming early to growers," said Angus Bonnyman, Christmas Tree Council of Nova Scotia executive director. "That will have a huge, huge positive impact on growers.

"There's very low enrolment across all of the different commodities. So it's going to be good for the farming community as a whole."

The late enrolment opportunity was announced yesterday by the federal Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Lawrence MacAulay and Nova Scotia Agriculture Minister Keith Colwell.

Many blueberry, apple, grape and strawberry farmers saw widespread damage to their crops and some are expecting significant reductions in harvest this year.