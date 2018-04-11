PC MLA questions $1.4M loan to acting chair of province's Farm Loan Board

A Canning fruit and vegetable farmer who is the acting chair of the governing body that oversees the Nova Scotia Farm Loan Board says the only thing he did to get a $1.4 million last summer was to apply for it.

Andy Vermeulen said he didn't try to influence the board, nor did he take part in any of the discussions surrounding his application.

When his loan came before the board for a decision in December 2017, Vermeulen said it was dealt with before he got there.

'"It was handled before I arrived at the meeting and I was prevented from entering the room while it was being discussed," he said.

Vermeulen has been on the board since September 1, 2015 and is the acting chair of the board. The top job has been vacant for more than a year.

Colwell denies knowledge of loan

PC MLA Alana Paon, also a sheep farmer, asked Minister of Agriculture Keith Colwell about the loan on Thursday during a detailed examination of his budget estimates.

Colwell repeatedly denied any knowledge of the loan and asked Paon several times to repeat her question, suggesting she was alleging wrongdoing.

"I don't know if the loan was given to him or not because I don't get involved in this," said the minister. "That's not my job.

"That's the loan board's to do."

But the McNeil cabinet did deal with the loan, according to an order in council dated July 3, 2018.

"The Governor in Council on report and recommendation of the Minister of Agriculture dated May 22, 2018 … is pleased to approve the granting of a business loan in the amount of $1,421,495 to Vermeulen Farms Limited."

Business owes province $2.9 million

All told, Vermeulen Farms owes the province $2.9 million.

According to Farm Loan Board policy: "Where a conflict of interest is declared to exist by a member or the Chair, the member must refrain from voting on or participating in any way in any matter in which the conflict exists, and must refrain from any attempt to influence decision-making on any such matter."

On Friday, Paon made it clear she wasn't implying an impropriety, but looking for an answer to a simple question.

"Im not suggesting … that there's anything untoward that's occurring here, however, the optics on this are not good," she said.

She thinks those who sit on government boards should not be allowed to do business with the departments overseeing that work.

"Perhaps it would be best if someone who's sitting on an agency, board or commission, like the Farm Loan Board, it would be best that those positions would be filled by people who would just not be in conflict, who would not be applying for any of the loans or grants associated within that department," said Paon.

'The governance has been impeccable'

But Vermeulen, who has been receiving provincial loans since 1981 when he started his farm, said that would preclude any farmer from sitting on the Farm Loan Board.

"If you want to have people on the board, and there are three seats vacant now, where are you going to choose people who have some experience with farming, a good financial knowledge that you'd want to peruse these loans?

"I don't know where you're going to get board members if you eliminate all the ones who have a loan at the board. In my experience with the board, the governance has been impeccable."

MORE TOP STORIES