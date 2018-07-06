Family confirms Colin Beaton's body found near Judique, N.S.

A spokesperson for the family of Colin Beaton is confirming that his body was recovered Thursday morning from the ocean, near Judique, N.S.

Beaton's cousin, MLA Allan McMaster, said in a Facebook post that family and a close friend found the 31-year-old Lower Sackville man.

The family is thanking RCMP and search and rescue teams for their help in searching for Beaton, who had been missing since June 30, when he left a cottage in Harbourview, near Port Hood, N.S.

Colin Beaton had been missing since June 30 when he left a cottage in Harbourview, near Port Hood, N.S. (submitted by Allan MacMaster)

"The Beaton family wants to let all of you out there know how much your support to them has meant over the past few days. We will always remember Colin and keep him close to our hearts," said McMaster in the post.

RCMP searchers said they discovered a body in a statement Thursday night, but have not yet confirmed the identity.