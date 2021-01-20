Family, RCMP concerned for safety of wanted Meat Cove man

The family of a northern Cape Breton man who has been evading police for three days fear an RCMP search may turn into a recovery mission.

CJ MacKinnon said her cousin, Perry MacKinnon, has a long history of running from police.

"They go to try to catch him and he goes to try to not be caught," she said. "His history has proven that ... when they fall back he always comes out, reaches out to the family and turns himself in."

The Edmonton woman and the 34-year-old man were raised together as siblings in St. Margaret Village, N.S., an isolated community located between Capstick and Bay St. Lawrence.

RCMP officers went to a house in Meat Cove on Monday morning to arrest MacKinnon, but they say he ran into the nearby woods with a firearm.

Based on information given to them from the man's girlfriend, MacKinnon's relatives believe he is unarmed. They now fear a large-scale operation to arrest MacKinnon will only keep him from coming out of hiding.

"It wouldn't be such a concern if it wasn't for the weather," MacKinnon said. "The freezing temperatures, the snow, the mountain terrain and it being snow-covered during this time is what's creating the anxiety and the issues for us."

Wanted on multiple charges

Perry MacKinnon is wanted on multiple warrants for failing to attend court. According to court documents, he faces a variety of charges, including break and enter along with nearly 20 firearms offences.

The charges stem from incidents alleged to have occurred in January 2020 and March 2019.

In 2008, he was also sentenced to six and a half years in prison for threatening an elderly man at gunpoint during a home invasion in Bay St. Lawrence.

CJ MacKinnon said her cousin lives in the Meat Cove area and is well-versed in travelling through the backwoods and mountains.

She's hopeful RCMP will allow him to leave the area on his own. She believes money spent on finding her cousin could instead be put toward drug rehabilitation, food security and mental health in the community.

Police want 'peaceful end'

MacKinnon said her family sees Perry as a loving uncle and a beloved brother.

She said the family wants him to come home safely and the matter to be dealt with in a responsible manner.

"He's made to look bad because of his criminal history, but it's never taken into effect how he got there," she said.

"I can imagine that he's not in the best of shape right now, but I also believe he's also fearful of being shot ... because the police presence down there is so large."

RCMP say Perry MacKinnon, 34, fled with a firearm into a wooded area in Meat Cove, N.S., on Monday. (RCMP)

An emergency alert was issued around 1:30 p.m. Monday, warning residents in the small community that MacKinnon was on the loose.

Since then, RCMP have searched for him on the ground and by air using a plane and a helicopter equipped with a thermal imaging camera. People are still advised to stay indoors and wait for updates from police.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mark Skinner said Wednesday morning with the recent drop in temperature, police are now concerned for MacKinnon's safety.

"[He] was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket and just a pair of blue track pants, so we're concerned he's not adequately dressed for the weather," Skinner said.

"We would like to obviously see a peaceful end to this incident sooner rather than later, both for police safety, but for the safety of MacKinnon, because I can only imagine he must be very cold right now."

The temperature on nearby North Mountain is –10 C, but felt like –14 C overnight with the wind chill, according to Environment Canada figures.

We have been in touch with residents & understand their need to attend appointments, get groceries, etc. but ask that they minimize the time outside their homes as much as possible. 2/2 —@RCMPNS

