Family of drive-by shooting victim says he did not deserve to die

The family of a 21-year-old man who was killed in a drive-by shooting in Eastern Passage, N.S., early Monday says he was a caring person who did not deserve to die.

Jamie Lee Bishop's older brother, Kirk Bishop, said the family doesn't know why he was killed, adding that he was not involved with drugs, guns or gangs.

"He never caused any trouble in his life," Kirk Bishop told CBC in an email. "He loved life. He wanted everyone to love life and be happy!"

Jamie Bishop was walking with his girlfriend around 12.45 a.m. when a car stopped and someone inside the vehicle shot Bishop. His injuries were so severe that police didn't wait for paramedics and rushed him to the hospital, where he died.

RCMP are continuing their investigation and inviting the public to provide any information, said spokesperson Dal Hutchinson. No arrests have been made.

Jamie Lee Bishop was a third-generation scallop fisherman. (Submitted)

Kirk Bishop said his brother was generous and a hard worker — a third-generation scallop fisherman devoted to his life at sea.

"He was doing everything right," Kirk Bishop said. "He was saving [every] cent he made, but didn't mind helping out the needy financially."

Jamie Bishop recently moved to Eastern Passage from his family home in Tanners Settlement, N.S., just outside of Lunenburg, N.S., to be closer to his girlfriend.

Planned to return to Lunenburg

Kirk Bishop said his brother was in love and happy, but didn't enjoy city life and was planning to buy a house in Lunenburg.

"This was the first time leaving Lunenburg," Kirk Bishop said. "He didn't know anyone. Moving to the city may have cost him his life. He paid the ultimate price for love!

"Jamie was a good young man who was loved by all age groups, or anyone who took the time to know him, and his family loved him more than anything. This was so pointless."

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday at Holy Trinity Anglican Church in Bridgewater.

RCMP said they're looking for a dark, four-door Chevrolet car which was last seen turning on to Cow Bay Road from Hornes Road. Police said they don't believe Bishop's killing was random.

