Family of Mi'kmaw woman who died in Nova Scotia jail sues province

The family of a Mi'kmaw woman who died in provincial custody is suing Nova Scotia's attorney general and the province's health authority for negligence.

A statement of claim filed Tuesday alleges that Sarah Rose Denny died in hospital of double pneumonia after she was incarcerated at the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility in Dartmouth, N.S.

The claim, filed on behalf of Denny's parents and children, says the 36-year-old was denied appropriate medical care in detention and died two weeks after she was arrested.

The family alleges that Denny's death was caused by negligence on the part of Nova Scotia Health and the attorney general, and is seeking unspecified damages.

None of these claims have been proven in court.

Nova Scotia Health declined to comment on the case, while the attorney general's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

MORE TOP STORIES