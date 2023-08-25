Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Nova Scotia·New

Family of Mi'kmaw woman who died in Nova Scotia jail sues province

A statement of claim filed Tuesday alleges that Sarah Rose Denny died in hospital of double pneumonia after she was incarcerated at the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility in Dartmouth, N.S.

Claim says 36-year-old was denied appropriate medical care in detention

The Canadian Press ·
A woman stands on grass with the ocean behind her. She has long dark brown hair and is wearing a red and black top with a denim skirt. Her arms are outstretched and she is smiling.
Sarah Rose Denny's obituary says she was active, loved fitness and once won a triathlon. (Brian Knockwood)

The family of a Mi'kmaw woman who died in provincial custody is suing Nova Scotia's attorney general and the province's health authority for negligence.

A statement of claim filed Tuesday alleges that Sarah Rose Denny died in hospital of double pneumonia after she was incarcerated at the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility in Dartmouth, N.S.

The claim, filed on behalf of Denny's parents and children, says the 36-year-old was denied appropriate medical care in detention and died two weeks after she was arrested.

The family alleges that Denny's death was caused by negligence on the part of Nova Scotia Health and the attorney general, and is seeking unspecified damages.

None of these claims have been proven in court.

Nova Scotia Health declined to comment on the case, while the attorney general's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now