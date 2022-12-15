'We are just so proud': New Minas family competes on Family Feud Canada

Martina Kelades from New Minas, N.S., doesn't hesitate when asked to sum up her family's experience on Family Feud Canada — "extraordinary."

The Smith family competed against the Wabano family in Wednesday night's episode. They didn't take away a win, but that didn't matter, she said.

"I know it may sound bizarre to even use that word, but we are just so proud to even have made it on that stage through the whole process of auditioning. It was just an extraordinary experience for us," Kelades told CBC Radio's Mainstreet Halifax.

Kelades is a podcast host, mental health speaker and actor who has appeared in the Nova Scotia-based CBC show Diggstown.

She said her family's game show run was especially meaningful because her mom Darlene has been watching Family Feud since she was a kid.

Martina Kelades, far left, said her family got a lot out of the experience even though they didn't win. (Submitted by Martina Kelades)

"To see my mother on that platform really is just an incredible experience and I'm so glad that she had that experience in her lifetime."

It also meant a lot to have two families on the show who represent Black and Indigenous communities, Kelades said. The Wabano family is Cree with roots in the James Bay regions of northern Ontario and Quebec.

