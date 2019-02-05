Another Cape Breton doctor quits health authority post

Another family physician in Sydney has resigned an administrative position with the Nova Scotia Health Authority.

Doctors say Dr. Carol Critchley has quit as site lead for family medicine at Cape Breton Regional Hospital.

Critchley did not respond to a request for an interview.

Dr. Margaret Fraser, head of the Cape Breton medical staff association, said Critchley sent a resignation letter to colleagues by email on Sunday night.

Dr. Margaret Fraser has said Cape Breton doctors are experiencing burnout due to shortages of family doctors and specialists. (Nic Meloney/CBC)

"In the email, she did allude to some issues that she had had with communication and with co-operation from the Nova Scotia Health Authority, but she has asked for privacy at this time while she decides what she's going to do further with this, and so I don't really feel comfortable discussing the exact content of that email," Fraser wrote.

Several physicians have left administrative jobs with the health authority recently.

Dr. Meaghan Keating quit as network lead within the last month. Fraser said the zone lead position for family medicine has been empty for more than a year.

Dr. Stephanie Langley quit as medical site lead in North Sydney last June, shortly after the government announced plans to close the Northside and New Waterford hospitals. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

Dr. Stephanie Langley quit as medical site lead at the Northside General Hospital in North Sydney last June, shortly after the government announced plans to close the North Sydney and New Waterford hospitals.

None of the doctors has said publicly why they resigned from those positions. However, they still work as family doctors.

Fraser has said Cape Breton doctors are experiencing burnout due to shortages of family doctors and specialists.

She said Critchley has been the family medicine site lead in Sydney for years and received little compensation or recognition in return for the extra administrative work.

"There may be an element of burnout there, and I also feel when you spend a great deal of time in a position that has no actual authority, no actual power to change anything, you're advocating for change, but the advocacy — this is speculation — the advocacy is being ignored, then that is very, very wearing," said Fraser.

"It's like shouting down a well. You can shout all you want. You're getting no response, and that's a very difficult position to be in, I think."

Fraser said the family medicine site lead position is important. The site lead communicates local concerns to the provincial health authority and is involved in recruiting and mentoring new and existing doctors.

No one from the health authority was available to comment on Monday.