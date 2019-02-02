A little Nova Scotia girl searching for a friend wrote she walked two miles to school and learned to swim in a brook by her Digby County, N.S., home.

The letter, dated Oct. 17, 1928, is signed "somebody's sweetheart," Martha E. Hutchings.

"I am in grade eight. I am very fond of dancing and swimming. I am also very fond of music and hope someday to become a musician. I live in a very pretty little village named Sea Brook," reads the letter published in the Family Herald and Weekly Star of Montreal.

Vickie Walters of Grand Bank, N.L., was touched by the young voice when she discovered worn pages of newsprint punctured with nail holes during a bathroom renovation. The old broadsheet appeared to have been stuffed as insulation in the walls of her century-old home.

On the same page there was a write up on Queen Victoria dolls on Empire Day and another included information about how Canada supplied two thirds of the newsprint used in the U.S.

The letter from 14-year-old Martha Hutchins of Seabrook, N.S. was published in a Montreal newspaper. (Submitted by Vickie Walters)

"I liked it … because this little girl, she's 14 years old at the time. She just explains or talks about herself," Walters said.

"I was just amazed that this was in the wall. And I just thought if it was my family, I would love to have a copy of this."

Walters turned to Facebook to try to find out more about what happened to Martha.

CBC contacted members of the Hutchins family who live in the Seabrook, N.S., area this week and reached Jean Amirault, who believes her late mother wrote the letter. The age, details about siblings and descriptions of the area all line up.

The name Hutchings, as recorded in the newspaper article, appears to be a typographical error.

"I certainly felt a bit nostalgic, I thought it was very touching," said Amirault, who is 73. "You don't really think about your mother ever being 14 and having hopes and dreams. I thought for a girl that age, the letter was well written."

Became mother of 6

Reading her mother had aspired to be a musician was a bit of a surprise, though Amirault said she was always musical. She used to play the harmonica to sooth her children during thunderstorms.

"We all love music, and like to sing, so I guess it came down through the family," she said.

Martha Hutchins with her cousin Murray. (Submitted by Jean Amirault)

Two years after writing the letter, Martha found the sweetheart she'd been looking for and married Amirault's father, William Ryan. The couple went out to have four girls and two boys.

"She had her hands full after that. There wasn't much time to sit and play music in those days," Amirault said.

Children exchanged stories in newspaper

Hutchins's letter was part of the Maple Leaf Club, a column where children's letters were published.

In the 1920s the Family Herald and Weekly Star was one of of several English-language agricultural publications that had space for letters from young people living in rural areas, according to a 1996 book by Norah L. Lewis.

Vickie Walters of Grand Bank, N.L., recently found weathered newsprint in the wall during a home renovation and a letter written by a young girl stood out. (Submitted by Vickie Walters)

Lewis wrote that children from across the country and Newfoundland — not yet a province — would share stories of their lives.

Hutchins's 1928 letter ended with a request for pen pals: "A shower of letters from members around my own age."

"She maybe was a little bit lonely in a small village. So it gives you that perspective on your mother. I really appreciate getting it," said Amirault.