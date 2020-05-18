Family of Capt. Jenn Casey, killed in Snowbird crash, releases statement

The family of Capt. Jenn Casey, who was killed in the Canadian Forces Snowbirds crash on Sunday, released a statement on Wednesday, describing a daughter and granddaughter who was always up for an adventure.

The statement was read by Honorary Lieutenant Colonel Corrine MacLellan on Wednesday afternoon.

Casey grew up in Halifax and worked as a journalist before embarking on a career as a public affairs officer for the Snowbirds.

The jet she was in crashed shortly after takeoff on Sunday and burst into flames in the front yard of a house in Kamloops, B.C.

The Snowbirds have been on a cross-country tour to raise people's spirits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the statement from her family, they say the mission was "designed for her" and there was no better person in this world better to carry it out.

More than a dozen B.C. pilots took part in a flyover of the Lower Mainland in tribute to Capt. Jenn Casey, who died after ejecting from a Snowbirds plane. 0:36

"She was a storyteller, a role that she embraced with passion and skill," her family says.

They say Casey joined the Canadian Armed Forces in 2014, which allowed her to travel around the world, "meeting new friends at every stop along the way." Her family says she excelled telling the stories of the brave men and women serving at home and abroad.

"Her journey took her many places but her heart was always at home in Halifax," the family says, adding that Casey was a proud Nova Scotian.

She studied journalism at the University of King's College before starting her career at radio station News 95.7 in Halifax. Her family says that job developed her storytelling skills and allowed Casey to give a voice to community groups.

Jenn Casey grew up in Halifax and joined the Canadian Armed Forces in 2014 after several years working as a journalist. (_jenncasey/Instagram)

It's also where she built an enormous network of friends, who the family says have been sharing kind words about her professionalism and "beautiful character" this week.

"Our hearts are with all of you at this time as you mourn the loss of Jenn and remember all of the memories you shared with her."

The family says Nova Scotia will be Casey's final resting place.

"She is gone but she will never be forgotten."

