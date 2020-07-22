Families of N.S. mass killing victims push for public inquiry

People who lost loved ones in April's mass killing in Nova Scotia are asking the province and Ottawa to launch a public inquiry after three months of waiting for answers.

Close to 300 people marched peacefully to the RCMP detachment in Bible Hill, N.S., Wednesday morning. It was the command centre during April's rampage when 22 people were killed in a span of 13 hours.

"We want answers, we deserve answers," said Nick Beaton, whose wife, Kristen Beaton, was one of the victims. "We're done sitting back just letting things go."

The families of the victims want a full public inquiry, Beaton said. He said they would not support a restorative justice approach, which is usually private.

Nick Beaton, whose wife was killed in the April massacre, said not getting answers these past few months have been "hell." (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press)

"We deserve transparency, we deserve the whole truth, and to know where it's coming from" said Darcy Dobson, whose mother, Heather O'Brien, was killed during the rampage.

Beaton said when any new information comes out about the investigation, the families learn about it through the media.

Darcy Dobson, left, and Nick Beaton spoke on behalf of all the families who lost loved ones in the April mass killing. (Elizabeth McMillan/CBC)

"That's frustrating because these are our loved ones and we deserve to have those details before the rest of the world does," Dobson said.

Dobson said the longer families go without answers, the more it fuels speculation.

Beaton brought up the killer's large withdrawal of cash from a Brink's depot. An article in Maclean's alleged the withdrawal pointed to the shooter being a police informant or agent. RCMP have repeatedly denied those allegations.

Beaton said he's even heard speculation the killer could still be alive.

"When you don't have answers, your mind creates questions," he said.

People taking part in the march carried handmade signs, many bearing photos of one or more of the victims. (Elizabeth McMillan/CBC)

Dobson said she doesn't think the RCMP did everything right in responding to the incident, and a public inquiry would give them the opportunity to do better next time.

"There is so much to be learned here," she said.

Without answers, Dobson said none of the families can find closure.

"You wake up every morning hoping you're gonna wake up from a nightmare," she said. "You can't grieve if you don't have answers. You can't grieve if you don't have the whole story."

Beaton said a public inquiry would help make sure nobody else has to go through what he and the rest of the surviving family members are going through.

"This has been absolute hell these last three months," he said.

Close to 300 people participated in the march demanding a full public inquiry into the mass killing that left 22 people dead in rural Nova Scotia. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press)

The families have been contacted by Mark Furey, Nova Scotia's justice minister, once in the past three months. Beaton said they had an online meeting scheduled for Wednesday where they expected to be able to ask the minister some questions.

In an email, a spokesperson for the Department of Justice said it is actively engaged with the federal government and an announcement is "forthcoming."

"We recognize the families, those most impacted, and all Nova Scotians are looking for, and deserve, answers about the tragic events that happened in April," the statement said.

