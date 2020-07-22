Families feeling 'let down' by inquiry into Nova Scotia mass shooting

The lawyers representing many families of people killed during the Nova Scotia mass shooting in April 2020 say they fear that long-awaited public hearings into the tragedy will fail to adequately explore evidence and fall short of the thorough inquiry for which their clients pushed.



Patterson Law represents 23 people participating in the Mass Casualty Commission's probe, including family members and people who were directly impacted when a gunman disguised as a Mountie travelled through rural communities burning homes and killing 22 people including neighbours, strangers and acquaintances.



In the months that followed, loved ones of the victims along with community members and groups across Canada demanded answers about what police knew and why more wasn't done to warn the public.

In July 2020, the federal and provincial governments announced there would be an external review — a less extensive process than a public inquiry and one that wouldn't have the ability to subpoena witnesses. The resulting public outcry prompted a quick reversal.

Now some of the families who advocated for the inquiry that became the Mass Casualty Commission say it resembles the process they wanted to avoid.



"I feel severely let down," said Nick Beaton in a statement issued Monday by his lawyers. His pregnant wife Kristen Beaton was killed in Debert, N.S., about 12 hours after police were first called to respond to a shooting in Portapique, N.S.



"The commission is supposed to ask the hard questions and identify where things went wrong and how things need to change, but right now I just don't see that happening."

So far, the Mass Casualty Commission has cost taxpayers more than $13 million and most of the work has happened behind the scenes.



Hearings on the first two phases of the inquiry — which relate to what happened over the course of the 13-hour rampage and why things played out as they did — are scheduled to start Feb. 22 and run until the end of March.



Beaton's words echo those of Darcy Dobson, whose mother was killed on the same stretch of road in Debert. Dobson spoke to CBC about her frustrations and disappointment that she still didn't know whether she'd be able to testify at the inquiry.

Close to 300 people participated in the march demanding a full public inquiry into the mass killing that left 22 people dead in rural Nova Scotia. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press)

Nearly a month ago, the lawyers at Patterson Law representing families called for the public inquiry to avoid any further delays and to provide more clarity on what to expect during the proceedings.



Last week, the Mass Casualty Commission said it was still working on a witness list. It also said that it's been collaborating with participants through their counsel, including those representing families, to get feedback on information commission staff have gathered and are compiling into documents.

The commission is planning to release more than 30 documents that summarize its findings starting Feb. 28. But lawyer Sandra McCulloch, in her firm's press release, said after giving input on draft versions, they've only seen three revised documents.



"We share our clients' deep discouragement at the limited information about these public proceedings ... in particular, about what opportunities we will or will not be given to participate on behalf of our clients," she said.



"We fear that our clients' participation in the public proceedings will be unduly reduced, if not actively restricted."



McCulloch also said they're worried the delayed start to the public portion of the inquiry, which was originally scheduled for last October, will mean "the fact-finding portion of these public proceedings will be truncated."



She issued a detailed list of the outstanding questions her team and their clients have with regard to the public proceedings. They include:

Whether as lawyers for participants, they'll be able to ask these witnesses questions and decide the subjects about which they can ask.

How the people called as witnesses will give evidence and the subjects about which they'll be called to speak.

Whether they'll receive access to additional source material that went into revising the foundational documents.

If they'll be able to voice objections should commission counsel decide not to call certain people as witnesses.

If they and their clients are able to appear in person at the public proceedings, which will be held at the Convention Centre in Halifax.

