Boil-water order in effect in Falmouth, N.S.

A boil-water order is in place for Falmouth, N.S., after the local water utility was losing water at a rate faster than it could produce it.

Brad Carrigan, the director of public works for the Municipality of the District of West Hants, said the order was issued on Tuesday as a precaution and not because of contamination.

"When we chlorinate water at the plant, there's a certain amount of time that the chlorine needs to react with the water and without having that chlorine time, we wanted to make sure that everybody was safe and that's why we chose to release the boil order," he said.

It is recommended people should boil water for two minutes before they drink it, make ice cubes, wash foods, brush their teeth or use it for any other activity that involves consumption.

Carrigan said independent water samples will be taken and tested before the boil order gets lifted. That will be done over the next few days.

