Man dies in 2-vehicle crash near Falmouth

A 22-year-old man died in a crash on Highway 101 early Tuesday.

In a news release, RCMP say they were notified of the two-vehicle crash around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The man who died was driving a pickup truck travelling eastbound on a curved section of the highway when he lost control of the vehicle, the release said. He veered into oncoming traffic and collided with a tractor-trailer.

The man was declared dead at the scene. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

The section of highway is single lane but in the process of being twinned.

The crash happened near excavators that were parked for the night near the Falmouth exit.

The highway was closed for almost eleven hours between Windsor and Hantsport as a collision reconstructionist was called to the scene.

The highway has since reopened.

