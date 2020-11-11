Skip to Main Content
5 vehicles involved in Highway 101 crash near Falmouth
Nova Scotia

Five vehicles were involved in a crash on Highway 101 near Falmouth, N.S., Wednesday morning.

Fog and smoke reduced visibility in early morning collisions

Jon Tattrie · CBC News ·

Emergency responders were at the scene between distance markers 250 and 251. RCMP said a thick fog and smoke from a nearby controlled burn had reduced visibility. 

RCMP said no one was seriously hurt and the road reopened by 9 a.m.

