5 vehicles involved in Highway 101 crash near Falmouth
Five vehicles were involved in a crash on Highway 101 near Falmouth, N.S., Wednesday morning.
Fog and smoke reduced visibility in early morning collisions
Emergency responders were at the scene between distance markers 250 and 251. RCMP said a thick fog and smoke from a nearby controlled burn had reduced visibility.
RCMP said no one was seriously hurt and the road reopened by 9 a.m.
