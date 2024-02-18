120-unit housing development in Fall River can proceed after decision by province

The Nova Scotia government has cleared the way for a 120-unit housing development in Fall River — where a similar proposed project was turned down by Halifax Regional Municipality in 2022.

On Friday, the province announced the eleventh special planning area in Halifax Regional Municipality. The designation allows Housing Minister John Lohr to make decisions on developments in the area.

Municipal planning staff recommended a proposed development on the site at the end of Ingram Drive in 2022, but there was opposition in the community.

The special planning area is 12 hectares owned by Perry Lake Developments.

"They had submitted a proposal and went through the HRM process, ultimately coming up with a proposal that was recommended by staff," said Jarrod Baboushkin with the province's Housing Department.

"When the developer submitted a request for designation to the panel, it was something that weighed into the decision for the panel to consider."

Baboushkin said the developer will now work with municipal staff to move the project forward.

Cathy Deagle Gammon, the councillor for the Fall River area, said the development is not the right fit for the area — which has no wastewater services so a septic system would be needed.

Cathy Deagle Gammon, the councillor for the Fall River area, said the Ingram Drive development approved by the province is not the right fit for the community. (Luke Ettinger/CBC)

"Townhouses, small residential at a different kind of density, absolutely. But 120 … that's not it," she said.

Deagle Gammon said there are also concerns about more traffic in the subdivision where there is no public transit. She questions if the two roads to the site can handle an additional 120 units — particularly if there is a need to evacuate residents.

"In some ways I want to say we learned nothing from the wildfires, right? So, yes, even an emergency egress would be meeting one of the issues, but only one of the issues."

Deagle Gammon said the development is outpacing investments in school and road infrastructure in the area.

'Slap in the face'

Former area councillor Barry Dalrymple called the province's decision is a "slap in the face" to residents who voiced their opinions to the city. He said there are better places for development, like along the new Aerotech Connector near the Halifax Stanfield International Airport.

"That's gonna open up tremendous amounts of area for new development, for new subdivisions, for these kind of apartment buildings," he said. "You're still gonna be lacking schools and all that kind of stuff."

Still, Baboushkin said the time required to start construction is a factor the province considers when designating a special planning area.

"This is a project that's been recommended by experts — HRM planning and development — that will bring much needed housing to the area."

MORE TOP STORIES