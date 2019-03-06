Seniors urge Halifax council to approve apartment project in Fall River

Seniors from Fall River packed two buses to travel to Halifax City Hall on Tuesday night to urge councillors to approve new planning rules that will allow the construction of five apartment buildings in the area.

GFC Management wants to build 400 units aimed at seniors on a parcel of land along Fall River Road. The complex will have three and four-storey buildings. Developers plan to work with Northwood to provide services to tenants.

"We do not want to have to leave the area just because we cannot continue to upkeep our property," explained Mark Dukeshire, who attended the council meeting.

"We need this complex and we need it now."

(Halifax Regional Municipality)

More than 30 people made presentations. Many of them spoke in favour of the proposal, but several Fall River residents were opposed. They insisted the development does not suit the community.

"This does not fit in Fall River," said Christine Mirabelli. "It will loom over all the neighbouring single-family homes."

A rendering of the proposed development for Fall River Road (Halifax Regional Municipality)

Others raised concerns about increased traffic and the environmental impact of the development.

But regional council voted 13 to 2 in favour of changing the planning rules to allow the development to proceed. The councillor who represents Fall River urged residents not to let this issue continue to divide the community.

"I ask you not to blame your neighbours," said Coun. Steve Streatch, "Blame me, that's my job."

The developers will have to conduct both traffic and water studies before a development agreement is approved.

MORE TOP STORIES