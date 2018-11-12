Teen faces mischief charges after claiming abduction

RCMP worked frantically Saturday night to locate a Fall River, N.S., teen who said she was being abducted and taken out of the province, but was in fact with friends in Liverpool.​

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jennifer Clarke said police received a call about an abduction from the girl's mother, who had received texts from her 16-year-old daughter that said people were trying to take her out of the province.

Officers from RCMP detachments in Queens and Lunenburg counties, Tantallon and Lower Sackville worked the case. Within hours, they determined the girl was with friends in Liverpool, which is about 150 kilometres southeast of Fall River.

Clarke said the girl was arrested in Greenfield, Queens County, and was taken back to her mom's home.

The teen faces charges of public mischief and will appear in court in Halifax on Dec. 20.

"We're very thankful that she was not being abducted, but it does use a lot of resources for a call like that and to find out that it's false, it's a little bit worrisome because police might have been needed for something else," said Clarke.

Asked why the girl claimed she was abducted, Clarke said that would become known once the case heads to trial.