Upcoming bridge closure will lead to long detour for some Fall River residents

People who live in Fall River, N.S., will have to work around a 14-kilometre detour for two weeks as water upgrades will shut down the community's bridge starting this Sunday.

The bridge closure literally leaves the community divided, with homes on one side and the pharmacy, grocery store, gas station and restaurants on the other.

It's a headache that people in the community faced two years ago, when the bridge was replaced altogether.

This time, the work is part of the Fall River service extension, which will connect more than 180 homes and businesses to the city's water utility.

"We understand that these projects create a lot of inconvenience to the local community but we're extending water service to a community that needs water service," said James Campbell, a spokesperson for Halifax Water.

"There's a lot of folks that have unreliable wells or poor water quality."

Pedestrians allowed

Between July 29 and August 12, vehicles will be forced to make the detour. But, like the last closure, pedestrians will still be able to cross the bridge, making it much easier to reach the community's commercial area.

"The actual bridge itself is not being worked on," said Campbell, who says there will be no need to install a path specifically for those on foot. "The bridge itself will be closed to vehicle traffic, but pedestrians will still be able to use it."

