Dartmouth man charged with public mischief after reporting fake shooting

Halifax police say a 22-year-old Dartmouth, N.S., man has been charged with public mischief after reporting a fake shooting.

Police say they responded to a 911 call about a robbery at a home late Friday in Dartmouth. The caller also said someone had been shot inside the home.

Police said they found no evidence of a robbery or shooting, and said no one had been injured.

The accused will appear in Dartmouth provincial court at a later date.

