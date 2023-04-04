Man charged with sexual assault after posing as building management rep, police say

A man who Halifax Regional Police say posed as a building management representative in March is facing a series of charges, including sexual assault, break and enter and unlawful confinement.

Police were called to the apartment building in the 200 block of the Bedford Highway on March 25. They were told the 24-year-old suspect claimed he was there to do an apartment inspection.

They were told that he pushed past the tenant and walked into the unit. When the tenant called the building's management to verify the suspect's identity, he left.

When police arrived at the building, they were told the suspect tried to enter another tenant's apartment without permission. He left that apartment after being confronted by the tenant's roommate.

The suspect was initially charged with two counts of being unlawfully in a dwelling house and one count of sexual assault. Police later determined a sexual assault had occurred in both instances, and the charges were amended on March 30.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

MORE TOP STORIES