City to restore service after Fairview tenants left without water for 9 days

Residents of a privately-owned apartment building in Fairview have gone nearly nine days without water, but the City of Halifax is working to make sure their water is restored.

Stephen Cluett, who lives in a unit at 85 Evans Ave., said the water was shut off last week and he's been using jugs of water for drinking, bathing, cleaning and cooking.

"It's brutal. It's misery," Cluett said, adding that his wife and son moved out shortly after the water was turned off.

"To be honest with you, I cried myself to sleep last night because I couldn't wash my floors because they're all sticky [from the heat] ... That's how my life is. It's miserable."

Stephen Cluett, a resident of 85 Evans Ave., said he was served an eviction notice for Aug. 1, but the building's water was turned off on July 22. (Paul Poirier/CBC)

He said the water was turned off on July 22 and the landlord told the residents of the five-unit building that there was a leak near an electrical panel that needed to be repaired.

Two days after the water was shut off, a city building inspector ordered the water be restored by July 27.

"Unfortunately, that was not completed," said city spokesperson Maggie-Jane Spray.

She said the city will now have a contractor make the repairs, the cost of which will be added to the building's property tax.

Spray didn't know when the water will be restored.

"Obviously, access to water is a big problem and with those residents not having that right now, staff are making this a top priority to get that work done," she said.

Feed Nova Scotia delivered water to the residents of 85 Evans Ave. because they have been without running water for nine days. (Robert Short/CBC)

Cluett said in the meantime, he contacted Feed Nova Scotia on behalf of himself and his neighbouring tenants for help.

The organization delivered water to the building Thursday, which will keep them going until the water comes back, or until they move out.

Cluett said all residents, including his family, were served eviction notices earlier this month saying they had to be out by Aug. 1.

Russell Walker, the city councillor for the area, said despite the upcoming eviction, the water still needs to be restored.

"As long as the eviction notices haven't run out, then they should be there with all the amenities that they are accustomed to," Walker said.

Russell Walker, the city councillor for Halifax-Bedford Basin West, said the water must be turned back on. (CBC)

Walker said this isn't the first time something like this has happened in the area.

"It happens from time to time and it happened on Vimy [Avenue], almost the exact same thing," he said.

"[The landlord] wanted them out so he turned the water off and we turned it back on and he turned it back off again."

