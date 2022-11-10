No injuries reported in Fairmount fires at 2 neighbouring homes

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency says no injuries were reported after a fire Thursday afternoon at a home in the Fairmount subdivision of Halifax spread to an adjacent home.

Assistant deputy chief Kevin Dean said no one was home at either residence at the time of the fires on Drillio Crescent.

He said it's too early in the investigation to say what started the fires.

Dean said when fire crews arrived, they started by putting out the fire at the adjacent home, before focusing on the main home that was engulfed.

The cause of the fire is unclear. (Dave Laughlin/CBC)

