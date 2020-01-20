Facilities at Clam Harbour Beach to be torn down

It's one of the best-known sandy beaches along Nova Scotia's Eastern Shore and is home of a popular sandcastle competition

But Clam Harbour Beach will soon be losing its main building, which includes washrooms and showers, and it may not be replaced before the summer season begins.

The Nova Scotia government is looking for someone to do the demolition work and has issued a tender.

"The job is to basically take the building down and remove it off site," said Clinton Pinks, a senior planner of provincial parks with the Department of Lands and Forestry.

"The building was built back in the 1980s and it's seen better days, it's structurally not sound."

Pinks said there will be a plan to replace the outgoing structure with something more modern, but just when that will happen is not clear.

There may be nothing finalized in time for the upcoming beach season this summer.

"For this summer we are exploring bringing in temporary toilet facilities while we finalize the design process," said Pinks. "Funding pending, we are hoping to get something new there within the next fiscal year."

