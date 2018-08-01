Extreme heat will last into the long weekend in Nova Scotia

Environment Canada is warning that extreme heat and humidity will persist across the Maritimes into the Natal Day long weekend.

The temperature is expected to be near 30 C on Wednesday, with a humidex value of 35 or more.

Parts of Nova Scotia will get a slight reprieve from the heat on Thursday with highs near 25 C, but temperatures will stay near 30 C in the Annapolis Valley, with a humidex near 38.

High heat and humidity will return across the region Friday and will last into the weekend.

Environment Canada is warning people to watch for the effects of heat illness, such as swelling, rash, cramps, fainting and the worsening of some health conditions.

To prevent heat-related illness, the province's Department of Health advises drinking plenty of water, staying in shaded or cool areas, taking frequent breaks if you work outside and wearing lightweight, light-coloured clothing.

The department also recommends checking on neighbours and vulnerable people whose health may be affected by the heat.

Read more stories at CBC Nova Scotia