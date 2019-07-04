Skip to Main Content
Explainer: Why doesn't a national vaccine registry exist?
Explainer: Why doesn't a national vaccine registry exist?

This year's measles outbreak in New Brunswick renewed discussions about a Canadian national vaccine registry. The CBC's Carolyn Ray explains why there are so many people supporting something that's far from getting off the ground.
