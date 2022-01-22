Smoothie product sold online recalled for potential cyanide poisoning

A frozen smoothie product that was sold online across Canada has been recalled after reports of illnesses caused by cyanide poisoning.

Evive Nutrition Inc. is recalling its Immunity Super Functional Smoothie due to the presence of raw elderberries that contain cyanogenic glycosides, a natural toxin that releases cyanide when eaten.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the human body can eliminate small amounts of cyanide, but larger amounts can result in cyanide poisoning, which could lead to death.

Evie is recalling its 150-gram packages of the smoothie with the following codes:

H202131213 (2023 MA 06).

H202132113 (2023 MA 18).

H202134213 (2023 JN 08).

The agency says the recall was triggered by consumer complaints and reported illnesses after drinking the smoothie.

Symptoms of cyanide poisoning include weakness, confusion, anxiety, restlessness, headache, nausea, difficulty breathing and shortness of breath, loss of consciousness, seizures and cardiac arrest.

The agency says anyone who believes they have become sick after drinking the smoothie should call their doctor. They should also throw out the remainder of the smoothie or return the product to the location where it was purchased.

Evie Nutrition Inc. is located in Montreal and sells products online and in some stores across Canada.

