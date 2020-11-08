Anyone at Halifax bar during time of possible COVID-19 exposure asked to get tested

Public Health in Nova Scotia is updating some of its possible COVID-19 exposure warnings from recent weeks.

The first is for the notice at The Bitter End Martini Bar and Restaurant on Argyle Street in Halifax on Nov.2.

The warning has been extended to include all patrons and staff who were at the bar between 9 p.m. and closing.

Anyone who was at the bar during this time is asked to contact 811 to arrange for COVID-19 testing regardless of symptoms.

Another possible exposure site has been corrected.

There was one on Nov.1 at the BMO Soccer Centre at 210 Thomas Raddall Dr. in Halifax from 6-9 p.m., not the BMO Centre on Gary Martin Drive as Public Health had previously reported.

Other recent public exposure notices include restaurants, Halifax Transit, flights, sports facilities and stores and can be found here.



MORE TOP STORIES