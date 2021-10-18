Every Child Matters flag stolen from outside Halifax police station

Halifax Regional Police are investigating the theft of an Every Child Matters flag from in front of the police station early Saturday morning.

According to a police news release Monday, an employee noticed the flag missing later that day.

The Every Child Matters flag is associated with support for Indigenous people, and the movement is meant to honour the thousands of children who died in residential schools.

A review of security camera footage shows four men and a woman walking south on Gottingen Street towards Citadel Hill.

The video shows one of the men going up the steps of the police station and tearing the flag from the pole. The group can then be seen running away. Police said the pole was damaged in the theft.

A still image from video surveillance shows five people in the moments before an Every Child Matters flag was stolen. (Halifax Regional Police)

