EverWind advances 2 wind farms meant to power green hydrogen plant

One of the companies vying to kickstart a green hydrogen industry in Nova Scotia has taken another step toward its goal by submitting plans for two of the wind farms that are meant to power a hydrogen plant.

This past week, EverWind Fuels, along with partner Membertou First Nation, filed for environmental assessments with Nova Scotia's Department of Environment and Climate Change.

"It's a very significant milestone," said Mark Savory, EverWind's vice-president of project delivery.

Mark Savory is the vice-president of project delivery with EverWind Fuels. (CBC)

The first project is called Bear Lake, a 15-turbine wind farm situated at the intersection of West Hants Regional Municipality, Halifax Regional Municipality and the Municipality of the District of Chester.

The submission for the Bear Lake wind farm has already been registered with the province .

Savory said EverWind also filed documents for a project called Kmtnuk, a 20-turbine wind farm in Colchester County, but the province has not yet posted that submission. It has until next week to do so.

Wind farms needed to make hydrogen 'green'

The wind farms are crucial parts of EverWind's larger ambition to produce green hydrogen at a facility in Point Tupper, N.S.

In order for its product to be truly "green," EverWind needs to use renewable energy at the facility.

Is green hydrogen really eco-friendly? Duration 5:58 Featured Video Green hydrogen has been labelled as one solution for Canada to meet its net zero goal by 2050. CBC’s Frances Willick finds out if green hydrogen is really better for the environment.

EverWind is also planning for a third wind farm, also in Colchester County, called Windy Ridge. Savory said he expects to submit environmental assessment documents for that 66-turbine wind farm early next year.

Electric grid needs work

Another crucial part of EverWind's project is securing a power purchase agreement with Nova Scotia Power that would allow the company to use the provincial utility's grid to move energy from its wind farms to its hydrogen plant.

Savory said negotiations are ongoing.

Nova Scotia Power would not comment on the deal, but said in an emailed statement that, generally, it is focused "on ensuring that any agreements would be in the best interest of all our customers."

EverWind's three proposed wind farms could together produce up to 527 megawatts of energy, or about 21 per cent of the utility's current capacity of 2,400 megawatts.

Nova Scotia Power would not say whether the grid can handle that much added electricity, only that it is "mindful of the capacity needed for this emerging industry."

EverWind plans to start making hydrogen at the former NuStar oil and gas storage facility in Point Tupper, N.S. (EverWind)

Tory Rushton, Nova Scotia's minister of natural resources and renewables, said the grid needs work.

"We recognize that, Nova Scotia Power recognizes that," Rushton said.

"But as it's a few years out, there can be work done on the grid system and we're certainly willing partners there to carry this through."

MORE TOP STORIES