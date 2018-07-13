Watch live coverage of the Halifax Pride Parade

CBC, a long-time sponsor of the Halifax Pride Festival, will be bringing you all the glitter and glam during the Halifax Pride Parade on Saturday, July 21, beginning at 1 p.m.

Rouge Fatale and Steve Berry are excited to be your hosts for the 2018 Halifax Pride Parade on Saturday, July 21. (Robert Short / CBC)

The effervescent Rouge Fatale and CBC's Steve Berry will describe all the action as our colourful hosts.

If you are unable to watch from the parade route in downtown Halifax, no worries, we will bring it to you. Go to cbc.ca/ns. It will also be live on our CBC Nova Scotia Facebook page.

Parade route

The parade leaves the DND dockyards heading to Upper Water Street, turns onto Barrington Street, up Spring Garden Road and then turns onto South Park Street to the Garrison Grounds for the community festival.