Paul Withers is nominated for Best Local Reporter. (CBC)

Congratulations to CBC Nova Scotia News hosts Amy Smith and Tom Murphy and reporter Paul Withers, who have been nominated for 2019 Canadian Screen Awards.

Tom and Amy have been nominated for Best News Anchor, Local. This is their tenth year hosting the CBC suppertime news for Nova Scotia. It is the second nomination in this category.

Paul Withers is nominated for Best Local Reporter. He is being recognized for his coverage of the region's lucrative and sometimes controversial seafood industry, as well as the impact the warm climate is having on the environment in Atlantic Canada.

Organizers unveiled the latest nominees Thursday for the annual celebration of excellence in film, television and digital media productions.

The awards are administered by the Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television.

CBC netted more than 200 nominations overall, including 35 for CBC News. Locally produced CBC titles, Mr. D and This Hour Has 22 Minutes, also received nods.

Immaculate Memories: The Uncluttered Worlds of Christopher Pratt, a CBC documentary, which takes the audience on artist Pratt's annual road trip across Newfoundland, logging thousands of miles from Burgeo to Cape Norman, was among the best documentary feature film nominees. Directed by Kenneth J. Harvey, the documentary aired on Absolutely Newfoundland and Labrador and includes local producers, including CBC's Angela Antle and Stewart Young.

Winners of the 2019 awards will be announced at various events during the academy's annual Canadian Screen Week celebrations in March, which culminate in the televised Canadian Screen Awards gala in Toronto on March 31, broadcast live on CBC. Local news categories will be awarded on March 25.

Organizers also revealed this year's special award recipients, including the sketch troupe The Kids in the Hall (Academy Icon Award), comedy veteran Mary Walsh (Earle Grey Award) and filmmaker Deepa Mehta (Lifetime Achievement Award).