Meet the Halifax nurse who is a self-taught artist

Ramir Bautista is a Halifax nurse and self-taught artist. (Ramir Bautista) When Ramir Bautista's mother passed away a few years ago, he took up drawing as a way to occupy his time. "It was a time of sadness and depression, and I needed to look for something to do with my time rather than being unproductive," Ramir says. "I always kept myself busy. That's how I came up with creating intricate details into my artworks."

Originally from the Philippines, Ramir is a registered nurse. He moved to Canada back in 2017, and works at a long-term care facility in Halifax. But in his off time, he draws — and draws, and draws, and draws.

Ramir just brought that love of intricate details to the 20 x 30" poster he created for CBC East Coast's Waves of Change art project. The poster is inspired by a conversation CBC's Rob Doublett had about single-use plastics with a group of local kids.

Ramir created this poster for CBC’s Waves of Change project. (Ramir Bautista)

Ramir's art piece depicts a whale, representing our East Coast community, as well as the next generation — heroes who will bring forth a wave of change.

"Being an artist, I get to inspire other people through my artworks and that has made a huge impact in my life," Ramir says. "This 'Waves of Change' project is a dream come true for me, not only because I could share my ideas through my artwork but also because I was given a unique platform to be able to reach great number of audience from different walks of life to promote awareness of the major problem that our ocean is facing right now."

The intricate poster took three days to complete. "It was a challenging piece using different types of medium that I've never used before, but I'm so satisfied with the result as I executed what exactly I imagined it to be."

"My art inspiration is a mix of Asian, Indian and Arab cultures," Ramir says. "I lived in Saudi Arabia for seven years and I was fortunate enough to exposed to these beautiful cultures." His intricate illustrations often depict animals or elements of nature like leaves and flowers. One of his first works of art, drawn in 2016, is called "Lion in Bloom".

Lion in Bloom (Ramir Bautista)

Another favourite piece is "Hijab in Bloom", shown in progress below.

Hijab in Bloom (Ramir Bautista)

Ramir says each piece of art he creates is has a deep meaning. "They are like a part of me that I could only express through art."

"I believe that no matter what language you use, art is one way to express your emotions."

