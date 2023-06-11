Evacuation orders lifted for more residents affected by Halifax-area wildfires

The Halifax Regional Municipality lifted the evacuation order for three streets and part of a fourth Sunday, allowing more residents to return home after wildfires engulfed Upper Tantallon and Hammonds Plains late last month.

In a news release Sunday afternoon, the city said residents of Nicole Court, Timberlane Terrace and Weaver Court could return home.

It said some Shelby Drive residents could return home, but they should email the city with questions about specific addresses.

Thousands were uprooted from their homes when large wildfires engulfed the Upper Tantallon and Hammonds Plains area in late May.

The Halifax-area wildfires damaged or destroyed 150 homes and more than 200 structures.

More evacuation orders could be lifted Sunday

The city said it's working to lift the evacuation orders Sunday for:

Jenna Lane.

Hemlock Drive — partial.

Hummingbird Lane — partial.

On Saturday, the city announced evacuation orders were lifted for all or part of 10 streets.

