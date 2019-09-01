Ethiopian Orthodox community aims to build new church as membership swells

An Ethiopian Orthodox faith community spent the long weekend fundraising to build a new church to accommodate a growing congregation.

Debre Siyon Saint Mary's Ethiopian Tewahedo Church has been holding mass out of a smaller building on Prospect Road in Goodwood, N.S., for five years. The plan is to build the new church on the same property behind the current building.

"This new church will be a new life for us and for our community around here," said Atakaliti Mulu, a member of the congregation.

Mulu said the church land was purchased for $65,000 in 2014. At that time, Mulu said there were only 10 households attending mass.

But he said now the church has around 15 to 20 households attending Sunday service. That works out to be about 50 people.

A look inside Saint Mary's. (Anjuli Patil/CBC)

"It's very crowded, but very rich," Mulu said. "When you're praying, you don't feel the crowd, you're focusing on the praying. But when the prayers are finished, you wonder like, wow — all these kids and adults, we were in that house."

To build the new church, the community is looking to raise between $50,000 and $100,000.

Mulu said the community has received support from the community. He said the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Halifax-Yarmouth helped with the zoning of the land and Dexter Construction will build the church.

"The new design by the Dexter company [will hold] between 80 to 100 people," Mulu said.

A rendering of what the new Saint Mary's Ethiopian Orthodox Church could look like once it's complete. It may not look exactly like this once it's done, but the congregation said it should be large enough to accommodate 80 to 100 people. (Anjuli Patil/CBC)

The children of Saint Mary's Ethiopian Orthodox Church. (Anjuli Patil/CBC)

On Sunday, a reception was held in the backyard of the church, with traditional Ethiopian food and coffee.

Felekech Woldehana, general secretary of Saint Mary's, said the church keeps the children in the community connected to their culture and heritage.

"They have to know each other," said Woldehana. "We help them in their study and help them gain their own language because if they lose their language, they lose their culture."

She said the church has also helped newcomers adjust to life in Canada.

"Belonging is very important. When newcomers come here, we accept them, we introduce them to the culture and the rules and regulations of Canada," she said.

Speaking through Mulu as a translator, Abba T. Haymanot, the priest of Saint Mary's, said he was glad to see the community come together for the fundraiser.

"The purpose of the service in the church is to keep the new generation positive an good for the community, create relationships positively rather than giving them the wrong direction," he said.

