2 people arrested in relation to 2021 homicide of Eskasoni man

Nova Scotia RCMP have arrested two people in relation to the homicide of Andrew Carter Morris, after a dramatic scene in Eskasoni Wednesday.

Morris, 30, was found dead on Beach Road in Eskasoni in August 2021. His murder was added to the province's unsolved crime rewards program last year.

Police said the two individuals were arrested after police executed a search warrant at a residence on Seventy Fourth Street Wednesday morning.

Several officers and a heavily armoured police vehicle have blocked the area with a barricade. RCMP told CBC News they were not allowed past because tear gas has been released.

Fire at house being searched

Shortly after speaking with officers, CBC News saw a drone fly into the house through an open window.

Police did not evacuate the neighbourhood, so a handful of people living nearby took out their cellphones and started recording the tense situation.

During the search, the house caught fire. It's not clear what started the blaze.

House in Eskasoni burns as police investigate homicide (Kj Francis/Facebook)

Not long after the fire started, police took a man into custody.

Police then arrested a second person. It's not clear what — if any — charges the pair will be facing.

Firefighters are still on scene trying to put out the house fire.

