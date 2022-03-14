Eskasoni acquires 2 vehicles, launches new transit service

People looking for a ride in Eskasoni, N.S., now have options with the start of a new transit service.

With help from the Nova Scotia government, the band has bought a van for door-to-door trips within the community and a bus that runs twice daily from established stops to Membertou and Sydney.

The service launched Monday and the first day has been a little slow, but business is expected to pick up as it becomes better known, Eskasoni Transit operations manager Kennis Gould said.

"Oh man, we're hoping," he said. "We're hoping, but we've gathered a lot of input from the community and from the input, oh yeah, it's going to be pretty [well] utilized."

The band conducted a survey and determined the service can expect a lot of ridership.

"We've identified that the community really has been needing a transportation service like this for quite a long time," Gould said.

"The closest one we have is in Sydney and that doesn't [offer] service to Eskasoni."

Users seek shopping, visits

Eskasoni already offers transportation to and from medical appointments, he said.

The survey found transit users are mostly looking for transportation to get shopping done, but also to visit family and friends, Gould said.

Both vehicles are wheelchair accessible and the fare is $5 for one-way trips in the community and $10 one way to Membertou and Sydney.

Gould said people who live too far from the stops can use the van to get to the bus going to town.

In addition to the band office, the bus stops at Muin Gas, Frenchie's Convenience Store, Foodland and Denny's Lane in Eskasoni.

It also makes stops at the Keltic Drive Shopping Plaza in Sydney River, Membertou, Cape Breton Regional Hospital, the Sydney Shopping Centre on Prince Street and the Mayflower Mall.

People are asked to book a ride by email or phone. Details are listed on the Eskasoni Transit Service Facebook page.

MORE TOP STORIES