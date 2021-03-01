Eskasoni schools, businesses closed as police investigate shooting

People in Eskasoni have been asked to stay in their homes Monday morning as police investigate a shooting, and all band businesses including schools are closed.

On Sunday around 10:25 p.m, Eskasoni RCMP responded to a call of a shooting at a home in the Mi'kmaw community of Eskasoni in Cape Breton, according to a release.

One man was wounded and taken to hospital, after someone shot him through a window.

About two hours later the RCMP responded to a second report of shots fired in the community, but police found no evidence of this incident, which they describe as unsubstantiated.

Police have not reported any arrests.

Residents are asked to remain in their homes with the doors locked, and report any suspicious activity to police.

A map of Eskasoni First Nation in Cape Breton. Police are asking people in the Mi'kmaw community to stay inside as they investigate a shooting. (Google)

Eskasoni Chief Leroy Denny said on social media that the shooting happened on Mountainview Drive, and people should stay away from that area. This information also went out via the community's Everbridge alert system.

Denny also said that, "for precautionary reasons," all businesses under the umbrella of the band would be closed on Monday. This includes all schools, the band office, health centre, Crane Cove Seafoods, and fitness centre.

Police have a heavy presence in the community as they continue the investigation.

The RCMP are asking that people do not share information or photos of police operations.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to immediately contact police at (902) 379-2822, or call 911 if it's an emergency.

