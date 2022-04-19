Eskasoni powwow celebrates 30th anniversary
In 1992 community members in Eskasoni came together to create their own powwow, Michael R. Denny was at that powwow, and now helps organize the event. Now he's sharing his reflections on the history and importance of the powwow.
This story is part of a series from CBC's Eskasoni Community Bureau, based out of the Sarah Denny Cultural Centre. This series comes from weeks of conversations with community members about what they feel is important to see, hear and read on CBC's platforms.
Since 1992 the community of Eskasoni in Cape Breton has come together for powwows combining spiritual ceremonies, feasts and traditional dancing.
Michael R. Denny was at that first powwow and for the last 16 years he's helped organize the gathering.
Denny is now the powwow co-ordinator. He spoke with Maisyn Sock, CBC's community co-ordinator at the corporation's bureau in Eskasoni.
Their conversation about the history and importance of the powwow is below.