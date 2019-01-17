Eskasoni using survey to gain insight into its workforce

A Cape Breton First Nation is hoping a survey will shed more light on what it can do to help unemployed residents find work.

Eskasoni First Nation, along with other Indigenous communities across the country, is taking part in a Service Canada pilot project.

Tracy Menge, Eskasoni's director of community economic development, said they jumped at the opportunity to learn more about employment numbers and skills in their community.

"We do have a very large unemployment problem, but we don't have an actual number because it's never been studied, it's never been collected, so this is going to help us gauge, do we have a workforce that people can access? I know we do, but I don't have data to prove it," said Menge.

How the data will help the community

Menge said the data is crucial to understanding what residents need to become employed.

"If the have everything in place, like they have the job, they have child care, but they don't have transportation, so for future planning, what can we do for transportation?" said Menge. "Can we somehow offer a bus service? Or if they don't have a driver's licence, can we put on a driver training program?"

Menge said knowing what skills the workforce has will help attract businesses to the area.

Survey to be conducted over next 4-6 weeks

Menge said the data will be confidential. The detailed information will be used by Eskasoni for initiatives in the community, while data regarding gender ratios and basic employment numbers will be shared with Service Canada.

Menge hopes everyone over the age of 15 will take part in the survey, which will be conducted over the next four to six weeks.

Trained interviewers will come to the homes of residents and conduct surveys at community events. Menge said anyone wishing to take part can contact her at the council building in Eskasoni.

MORE TOP STORIES: