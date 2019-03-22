Eskasoni murder victim identified

The victim of a homicide in Eskasoni, N.S., last week has been identified.

Harry James Lafford Jr. was found dead in a home in Eskasoni on March 21, 2019. (dignitymemorial.com)

Harry James Lafford Jr., 33, was found unresponsive in a home in the First Nation community just before midnight on March 21.

He died later at the scene.

An online obituary for Lafford says he is survived by two daughters and a girlfriend, among other family members.

RCMP have not said how he died.

Roger Wilfred Prosper, 37, and Kirk Daniel Gould, 29, have been charged with second-degree murder in connection with Lafford's death.

The Eskasoni men have been remanded in custody and will return to court in Sydney on April 23.

MORE TOP STORIES: