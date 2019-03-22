Skip to Main Content
Eskasoni murder victim identified
2 men charged in death of Harry James Lafford Jr.

Wendy Martin · CBC News ·
RCMP were called to a residence on Mini Mall Drive on March 21, where they found an unresponsive 33-year-old Eskasoni man with serious injuries. (Gary Mansfield/CBC)

The victim of a homicide in Eskasoni, N.S., last week has been identified.

Harry James Lafford Jr. was found dead in a home in Eskasoni on March 21, 2019. (dignitymemorial.com)

Harry James Lafford Jr., 33, was found unresponsive in a home in the First Nation community just before midnight on March 21.

He died later at the scene.

An online obituary for Lafford says he is survived by two daughters and a girlfriend, among other family members.

RCMP have not said how he died.

Roger Wilfred Prosper, 37, and Kirk Daniel Gould, 29, have been charged with second-degree murder in connection with Lafford's death. 

The Eskasoni men have been remanded in custody and will return to court in Sydney on April 23.

