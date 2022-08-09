Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Nova Scotia

Eskasoni man's murder added to province's unsolved crime rewards program

Nova Scotia RCMP say the province's Department of Justice is offering up to $150,000 for information on the one-year anniversary of the murder of Andrew Carter Morris, 30, of Eskasoni.

RCMP say the murder of Andrew Carter Morris, 30, of Eskasoni, has been added to Nova Scotia's major unsolved crime rewards program one year after his body was found on Beach Road. (Submitted by Nova Scotia RCMP)

Andrew Carter Morris was found dead on Beach Road in the early morning one year ago. By the next day, an autopsy had determined he was the victim of homicide. Nobody has been charged over his death. 

On Tuesday, Cpl. Chris Marshall said Morris's case is to be added to the provincial rewards program for major unsolved crimes.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to call RCMP at (902) 896-5060. Anonymous tips can also be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), online at crimestoppers.ns.ca, or through the P3 Tips App.

The provincial rewards line is 1-888-710-9090.

