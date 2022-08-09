Eskasoni man's murder added to province's unsolved crime rewards program

Nova Scotia RCMP say the province's Department of Justice is offering up to $150,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the murder of a 30-year-old Eskasoni man.

Andrew Carter Morris was found dead on Beach Road in the early morning one year ago. By the next day, an autopsy had determined he was the victim of homicide. Nobody has been charged over his death.

On Tuesday, Cpl. Chris Marshall said Morris's case is to be added to the provincial rewards program for major unsolved crimes.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to call RCMP at (902) 896-5060. Anonymous tips can also be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), online at crimestoppers.ns.ca, or through the P3 Tips App.

The provincial rewards line is 1-888-710-9090.

