Eskasoni man unhappy with unstamped tobacco ruling

An Eskasoni, N.S., man convicted of possessing and transporting unstamped tobacco is unhappy with the ruling and is considering an appeal.

Robert Lewis had 350 cartons of cigarettes and 96 tubs of fine-cut tobacco products in the back of his truck when he was charged near Sydney Forks on June 12, 2017.

He was charged under the Canada Revenue Act and his 2016 GMC truck that was "pretty well new" was seized and later sold.

"They made it sound like I was a common criminal," he said. "Obviously, if it wasn't legal, I wouldn't be doing it in the middle of the day."

Lewis pleaded not guilty. He argued as a First Nations person employed by a designated retail vendor he was entitled to be in possession of unstamped tobacco in excess of the limits for personal consumption.

Unstamped tobacco limits

The limits are one of the following:

1,000 cigarettes.

Five cartons of cigarettes.

one kilogram of fine-cut tobacco.

A combination of cigarettes, fine-cut or other tobacco types to a limit of one kilogram.

In her written decision released Oct. 26, Judge Diane McGrath said that each tub of fine-cut tobacco weighed 200 grams, which works out to 19.2 kilograms.

"On the date in question the amount in Mr. Lewis' possession was well in excess of those limits," she wrote.

Lewis argued the tobacco was not for personal use and that he was transporting it from Eskasoni to Membertou for his employer, Robin Googoo, who was a designated retail vendor at Mi'kmaq Gas and Convenience.

"I was not transporting to Glace Bay or North Sydney or something like that," said Lewis. "I was transporting from reserve to reserve."

'Everything was done in cash'

However, he said he couldn't prove he worked for Googoo "because everything was done in cash."

The tobacco did not have the purple stamp, so provincial sales tax was not paid on it.

It did have the peach stamp to show federal excise tax was paid.

In her decision, McGrath said that Lewis was not a designated retail vendor and was therefore not entitled to sell the unstamped tobacco and be in possession of that quantity of it because it exceeded the personal limits.

Lewis said the conviction came with a $2,500 fine and his driver's licence was suspended for three months.

He said he's consulting with his lawyer to see if there are grounds for appeal.