Eskasoni man sent to hospital with serious injuries after stabbing
A 19-year-old Eskasoni, N.S., man is in hospital with serious injuries following a stabbing early Tuesday morning in the community.
RCMP don't believe it was a random incident
RCMP were called to Shore Road in Eskasoni around 4:35 a.m. AT.
The victim was taken to hospital by ambulance with what police describe as life-threatening injuries.
In a statement, RCMP said there have been arrests and this is not believed to be a random incident.
