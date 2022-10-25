Eskasoni man sent to hospital with serious injuries after stabbing

A 19-year-old Eskasoni, N.S., man is in hospital with serious injuries following a stabbing early Tuesday morning in the community.

RCMP were called to Shore Road in Eskasoni around 4:35 a.m. AT.

The victim was taken to hospital by ambulance with what police describe as life-threatening injuries.

In a statement, RCMP said there have been arrests and this is not believed to be a random incident.

