Eskasoni man appears in court on 25 sex-related charges

An Eskasoni, N.S., man facing 25 sex charges appeared briefly in Sydney provincial court Monday morning.

Joel Nathan Denny, 67, was brought into court wearing a grey hoodie and dark pants, and had an interpreter with him.

The charges include nine counts of sexual exploitation, nine counts of sexual assault and three of counts each of sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching.

RCMP said the charges involve three complainants and date from 2011 to 2019.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jennifer Clarke said Denny occupied a "position of trust" in his community.

Appeal from RCMP

"We are reaching out to the public to determine whether or not there may be some more victims," she said. "We would encourage you to come forward and we can provide support for you and help you through the process."

Elizabeth Marshall, who lives in Eskasoni, said Denny is involved in cultural and heritage events, including the Eskasoni Powwow.

"He was well known in his leadership role and his knowledge of ... traditional culture and language, that was his forte," said Marshall.

Justice Alan Tufts granted the Crown's request for a publication ban on details of the allegations.

He also agreed to a request to refer to the complainants by their initials only.

Denny is also to have no contact with them.

He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning.

