Eskasoni man facing 24 sex-related charges

A 67-year-old man from Eskasoni, N.S., has been charged with 24 sexual-assault related charges involving three people.

Joel Nathan Denny was arrested Saturday. RCMP say the alleged offences happened between 2011 and 2019.

The charges include nine counts of sexual exploitation, nine counts of sexual assault and three of counts each of sexual interference and initiation to sexual touching.

The charge of sexual interference relates to people under the age of 16. Cpl. Lisa Croteau said the accused is in a position of authority in the community.

Police are asking for information from the public and encouraging any potential victims to contact them.

Denny is scheduled to appear in Sydney provincial court Monday morning.

