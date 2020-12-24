Eskasoni man fined for failing to self-isolate

RCMP have charged a 45-year-old Nova Scotia man with failing to self-isolate after returning home from outside the Atlantic region.

On Tuesday, the Eskasoni man was issued a summary offence ticket for $1,000, according to RCMP Sgt. Andrew Joyce.

The fine comes under under Section 71 of the Health Protection Act for failing to comply with direction, order or requirement.

The Mounties launched an investigation after receiving reports from Eskasoni community members.

Joyce said he could not confirm whether the case is tied to a person in Eskasoni who tested positive for COVID-19 last Friday.

Eskasoni RCMP are reminding everyone to continue following public health protocols to prevent the spread of the virus.

