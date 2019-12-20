Eskasoni man, 66, charged with historical sex offences

An Eskasoni, N.S., man has been charged with historical sex offences involving a child.

John Henry Lafford, 66, is accused of sexually assaulting a girl between July 2008 and February 2010.

RCMP said he held a position in the community where he had access to youth.

Lafford is charged with two counts of sexual assault, four counts of sexual exploitation, two counts of invitation to sexual touching, and committing an indecent act.

He was arrested on Dec. 14 in Eskasoni and has since been released on conditions. He's scheduled to return to Eskasoni provincial court on Jan. 21.

RCMP are encouraging anyone who may also be a victim to call police at 902-379-2822 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

