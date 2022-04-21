Eskasoni man charged with attempted murder after shots fired at SUV

A 19-year-old man has been charged with three counts of attempted murder after a vehicle was shot at in Eskasoni, N.S.

RCMP say the incident happened early Wednesday morning as a group of people were leaving a home on Castle Bay Road in the Cape Breton community.

Officers from the nearby Eskasoni detachment spoke to three people who were traveling inside a white SUV when it was shot at.

According to RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Chris Marshall, the accused and the passengers are known to each other.

Marshall said the vehicle's rear window was destroyed, but no one was injured.

The accused, who is from Eskasoni, was arrested a few hours later at a home on Castle Bay Road.

The Eskasoni RCMP detachment is shown on Wednesday. (Erin Pottie/CBC)

Marshall said investigators seized two replica firearms, a machete and a cellphone as part of their investigation.

The man is also facing charges of uttering threats, dangerous possession of a weapon, assault and mischief.

He was remanded into police custody and is expected to appear in a Sydney courtroom on Monday.

