Eskasoni man arrested for aggravated assault after victim found on trail

Nova Scotia RCMP say a 24-year-old man from Eskasoni has been arrested following an assault on a walking trail within the community.

Mounties said they located an unconscious man on a trail near Shore Road on Friday around 10 a.m. The 23-year-old victim had injuries considered to be life-threatening and was airlifted to hospital in Halifax.

Shortly after, at 12:40 p.m., Eskasoni RCMP found a suspect at a home on Yarrow Lane within the community.

Cpl. Chris Marshall with Nova Scotia RCMP said Monday the man was arrested without incident and taken to the local detachment.

"Our members executed a search warrant at the home on Yarrow Lane where they located and seized clothing," he said. "That is related to the investigation."

Police said no weapon was used in the assault.

Marshall said the man who was arrested was released on conditions and will appear in court on Sept. 5. He will be charged with aggravated assault.

Marshall said the victim's status has improved since Friday, and he is listed as being in stable condition.

MORE TOP STORIES